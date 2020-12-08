Ban on Road Revenue Collection on the Road

The Anambra State Government said it had received reports of the growing menace of gangs of people demanding and collecting money on the road from mostly travellers in cities and towns, especially Onitsha, Obosi, Nnwewi, Amasea, Ogidi, Nkpor, etc, who pretend to be agents of the State Government.

Their illegal, violent and brazen activities, as the government put it, have resulted in serious security breaches and harassment of law-abiding citizens. It added that none of the revenues so collected has ever been paid to the Government or any of its agencies.

This is contained in a press statement signed by C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment

Consequently, with immediate effect, the Anambra State Government decided to ban all forms of road revenue collection.

Government went further:

“No person should pay to anyone on the road claiming to be a state revenue agent or official. People should resist such intimidation and extortion! In fact, any person who purports to be a revenue officer or agent and demands payment on any of the roads in the state should be reported immediately to the nearest law enforcement officer. The name and, where possible, the address of such a person should be provided quickly to the authorities. Pictures of such a person, which are easy to capture in these days of smart phones, should be provided, too.

All law enforcement agencies in the state, including the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) are directed to ensure the strict implementation of the decision on the ban on revenue collection on all the roads in the state. All market and transport union leaders are directed to take this order very seriously and work in collaboration with government officials to provide security, joy and happiness to our people.

Anambra State is governed by law and order, and the Governor Willie Obiano Administration will not brook any attempt by gangs of lawless and self-serving elements to make life miserable for Ndi Anambra, especially in this Christmas Season.

Be seriously warned!

Anambra State will remain the Light of the Nation.”

.