Just in: Buhari sacks NDE boss, Argungu

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:18 pm


Nasiru Argungu

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr Nasiru Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, Dec. 7

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who supervises the agency, has been directed to nominate an acting Director General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE ”until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President”.

Shehu said the acting Director General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.

