Nigeria Denies Religious Freedom Violation Allegation

Nigeria Denies Religious Freedom Violation Allegation

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 2:05 pm


Lai-Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

Nigeria has denied the allegation, by the United States, of engaging in systematic and egregious religious freedom violations.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the allegation as a case of honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria.

”Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions,” the Minister said.

He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Africa Fintech Foundry, Access Bank Host Virtual Roundtable
    8 hours ago

    Ban on Road Revenue Collection on the Road
    8 hours ago

    Gen. Bali’s daughter, Nana: My father’s last wish for Nigeria
    8 hours ago

    Money laundering: Court to rule on Atiku’s Son in- law’s case ‪21 December‬
    8 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt reduces petrol price by N5
    16 hours ago

    Photos: Lagos-Ibadan rail service kicks off today
    18 hours ago

    Police kill armed robbery suspect in Ogun
    18 hours ago

    How Lagos ‘car thief’ was arrested in Ogun