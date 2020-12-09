EndSARS: Edo CP to appear before panel over killing of 5 youths 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has been summoned to appear before the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses.

Also to appear before the panel is John Agaga, a Superintendent of Police, over the alleged murder of five youths, who were allegedly killed in Itsukwi Community in Etsako east local government area of the state in December 2019.

Counsel to Chief U. K. Yahaya and four others, Kami Asunogie, told the panel that in less than five minutes, SP Agaga allegedly killed five of the youths of the community over a minor conflict between two neighbouring communities that could have been resolved amicably.

He said the youths were only waiting for an address from their village heads to be read when the police rained bullets and killed them.

According to Asunogie, “The matter started on the 28 December, 2019. An issue between two communities, named Imiakebu and Itsukwi in Etsako east local government area of Edo, under the jurisdiction of the police station in Agenebode.”

He said every attempt to seek justice has been resisted by the police.

He added that they decided to approach the panel to ask the police to release the corpses to the family for burial and to also recommend compensation for the community.

“We have come to this panel to seek for justice. The bodies of our youths that were killed, have to be released to us for burial. They have been in the morgue since December 2019.

“We want compensation for our community. Those persons, have relations, and, they must be compensated,” he said.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (Rtd), directed the state Commissioner of Police, Babatunde and SP John Agaga to appear before the panel on December 21.