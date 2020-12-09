Kaduna Governor signs 2021 budget of N246bn into law

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 4:20 pm


 

(L-R): Commissioner-Planning and Budget Thomas Gyang, Secretary to the State Government Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe with Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Hon. Yusuf Zailani, Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, at the signing of the state’s 2021 Budget.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, today, 9 December, 2020, signed the 2021 budget of N246 billion into law after passage by the state House of Assembly.

On 4 October, 2020, he presented N237.52 billion as the 2021 budget estimate, with 66 percent of the budget, according to Channels, “devoted to capital expenditure to support the government’s commitments to education, health, infrastructure and agricultural development while 34 percent is devoted to recurrent expenditure.”

However, after about two months of deliberation, the State House of Assembly, according to the report, increased the budget proposal to N246.billion.

During the signing of the budget at the executive council chamber of Government House, Governor El-Rufai said 2021 will be “used to fully to deliver on the government’s campaign promises to the electorate, having lost the greater part of 2020 to the coronavirus pandemic and other civil unrest that bedeviled the entire country.”

