Lagos-Ibadan rail: Now, see the revised ticket rates

Lagos-Ibadan rail: Now, see the revised ticket rates

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 7:51 am


Lagos Ibadan rail service’s revised fare

The Nigeria Railway Corporation Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, issued a statement in Lagos on 7 December. This has put to rest the acrimonious comments on the Lagos/Ibadan  train fares which critics argued were not friendly to the pockets of poor Nigerians.

In his words:

“The newly introduced standard gauge trains have finally come to fruition as the service is run using newly acquired coaches and locomotives.

“This service is fast, convenient, safe, and relatively cheap. There is an option for everyone as the tickets are available in Economy to First Class rates.

“The journey time from Lagos to Ibadan is two and half hours which makes more sense going by recent reports of traffic that have characterised Lagos-Ibadan road due to ongoing road construction along that axis.”

Oche said the train services in Lagos would be experiencing new dawn and encouraged Nigerians to, according to a NAN report, embrace the new service.

He added: “The standard gauge railway from Lagos – Abeokuta and Ibadan zone 1-2 are; Lagos to Ibadan 24 seated fare is N6,000, 56 seated fare- N5,000, 68 seated fare – N3, 500, while the 88 seated fare is N2,500.

From Lagos to Abeokuta, Zone 1 only, 24 seated buses cost N4,500, 56 seated buses cost N3,500, 68 seated N3,000 while the 88 seated railway cost N2,000.

The Zone 11 of the Standard gauge railway from Abeokuta to Ibadan, 24 seated buses cost N2,000, 56 seated cost N1,500, 68 seated while the 88 seated spaces cost N600.”

More photos of the trains (exteriors and interiors):

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Marginal oilfields licensing rounds: 3 Ijaw leaders ask court to stop Buhari, others
    16 mins ago

    23 Years After: Remembering Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
    24 mins ago

    U.S. reaches election ‘safe harbour’ deadline to ensure results
    30 mins ago

    How NDLEA intercepted 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airport – Official
    44 mins ago

    Nigeria records highest cases of COVID-19 in over 3 months
    2 hours ago

    It is all praise as RCCG opens 2020 Holy Ghost Congress
    2 hours ago

    Behold, Ooni officially receives son, Prince Adesoji Aderemi
    10 hours ago

    APC boycotts Zamfara supplementary election