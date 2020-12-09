Pension reforms: Obaseki pays N21m to families of deceased workers

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Wednesday presented cheques of over N21 million to next-of-kin of deceased workers who were enrolled in the state’s Contributory Pension Scheme.

The State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., presented the cheques in Benin City, on behalf of the Governor.

He reassured that the Obaseki-led state government will not relent on its efforts at consolidating on reforms and policies aimed at ensuring better welfare for pensioners and workers in state.

According to him, “Today marks the ninth time the administration will be presenting cheques to beneficiaries of our dear departed colleagues under the Contributory Pension Scheme.”

Okungbowa reaffirmed that the state government considers the welfare of workers across the state a top priority.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased employees, adding: “Government appreciates and values you highly and the efforts your benefactors put in their work while with us.”

He further acknowledged the organized labour, Office of the Head of Service and the Edo State Pensions Bureau for keeping faith with the vision of the government in ensuring the seamless implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Eleven next of kin of deceased state government employees who were beneficiaries of the State Contributory Pension Scheme were presented with cheques of N21, 970, 030, 33 million.

A statement from the government noted that the Contributory Pension Scheme which commenced in January 2017, has provided an effective and efficient framework for the smooth administration of the Pension system in the state.