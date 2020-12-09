Police brutality: Retired DPO drags Edo panel to court

Police brutality: Retired DPO drags Edo panel to court

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:17 pm


Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A retired Divisional Police Officer in Edo state, CSP Carol Afegbai, has dragged the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses before a Benin High Court, challenging its right to compel her to appear before it.

The panel had on 1 December, issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of Afegbai, over her failure to appear before it.

The panel had invited her to explain her alleged role in the murder of a 500-level student of University of Benin, Ibrahim Momodu, who was murdered in 2013.

Momodu was the only son of his mother.

Justice Ehigiamusoe, had said: “It is of the view therefore, of this panel, that the respondent having failed to appear before the said panel, a warrant of arrest should be issued against her to appear before the said panel.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued forthwith on the said respondent who is named Carol Afegbai, who shall appear before this panel, following the order of this panel on the 9th day of December, 2020.”

But at the resumption of hearing on Wednesday, chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe told Jefferson Uwoghiren Esq., counsel to the family of late Ibrahim Momodu, that they (panel) have been served a court paper from the High Court, restraining them for inviting CSP Carol Afegbai before it.

Ehigiamusoe said “the panel would honour the summon to show to other Nigerians that they have respect for the judicial system of the country.”

Commenting on the issue, counsel to the late Ibrahim Momodu’s family, Uwoghiren, who described the action of CSP Carol Afegbai as an ambush, queried why he was not being served the court application.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    A Tireless Warrior Now Rests: Tribute to Chief (Dr.) Arthur Nwankwo (1939 – 2020)
    46 mins ago

    PDP candidate wins supplementary election in Zamfara
    51 mins ago

    Neymar bags hat-trick as PSG crush Basaksehir 5-1
    55 mins ago

    Nigeria to access Covid-19 vaccine from Jan. 2021 – Okonjo Iweala
    1 hour ago

    Poor conditions of service: Edo NUT threatens strike
    1 hour ago

    #EndSARS: Edo CP to appear before panel over killing of 5 youths 
    1 hour ago

    Collapse of UNIBEN’s server puts 3500 admission seekers in jeopardy
    2 hours ago

    Pension reforms: Obaseki pays N21m to families of deceased workers