Burglars stole Ogun Assembly’s mace

By Adejoke Adeleye

Some yet to be identified burglars broke into the office of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and carted away the official symbol of the legislature, the mace early Thursday morning, it has been gathered.

A source within the Assembly told journalist who were not allowed into the complex on Thursday that this is the second time in the last three weeks that the hoodlums had burgled the assembly complex.

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who spoke with journalist said “We don’t want to see journalists here today. We are not entertaining visitors today.

“There was an order from the Clerk that we shouldn’t allow any journalists to enter the Assembly complex today. After all, you have always had unfettered access into the Complex. But today, we have been given an order not to allow any journalists into the premises.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had earlier visited the Assembly for on the spot assessment.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that the head of the Mace has been recovered, while investigation into the burglary and theft has commenced.

“Yes, there was an unfortunate incident today in the Assembly Complex. Hoodlums broke into the Assembly through the ceiling, and removed the official mace of the house. That is why the Commissioner of Police had to go there for on the spot assessment,” he said.