COVID-19: General Irefin dies 13 days after burying mother

The annual Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) conference was Thursday canceled over the death of General Officer Commanding, 6 Division and Land Component Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt, Major General Olu Irefin, who from COVID-19 complications.

Gen. Irefin lost his mother and buried her in Ayetoro Gbede, Kogi state just 13 days ago.

It was gathered that after the general fell sick last Monday, he was taken to the military hospital for treatment and reportedly died due to complications arising from the COVID-19 infection.

The army, in a statement by acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, announced the cancellation of the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020.

All participants were mandated to immediately proceed on self isolation in line with the federal government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.