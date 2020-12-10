Drama as Maina collapses in court

Drama as Maina collapses in court

Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:58 am


Maina on the ground after his collapse inside the Court

The drama that has characterised the N2 billion money laundering trial of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina continue on Thursday.

This time, Maina, who was extradited from Niger Republic after he jumped bail to continue his trial in Nigeria last week collapsed in the dock.

The Court was to hear the  Maina’s no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses called on Wednesday.

Maina collapsed just as the defence lawyer, Anayo Adibe, was telling Justice Okon Abang that his team had not receive records of proceedings requested from the court’s registry.

