FUOYE halts screening of new Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Thursday, approved the temporary stoppage of ongoing processes of appointing a new vice-chancellor for the institution.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Services of the university, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, announced this in a statement he issued in Oye-Ekiti.

According to him, the step is taken to accommodate grievances and complaints of some stakeholders in the cancelled process in which more than 120 petitions have been received.

“In a session presided over by the university Governing Council Chairman, Dr Lawan Yahuza on Wednesday, members agreed to temporary halt the ongoing processes to a appoint a new vice- chancellor.

“FUOYE governing council remains committed to credible, transparent, fair and just processes; and is open to suggestions and corrections that will help to deliver on this sensitive assignment.

“Both Yahuza and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun wish to appreciate the diligence, steadfastness, commitment and patriotic of council members and friends of FUOYE.

“Since FUOYE is handling the process of appointing the vice- chancellor for the first time, human errors are bound to occur in what is essentially a learning process.

“The good thing is that FUOYE management are ready to correct such errors and deliver acceptable appointment process.

” The governing council will reconvene on Dec. 17 to discuss the way forward.

“This is to further underscore council’s unflinching resolution to deliver credible, transparent, fair and just process which will result in the emergence of a new vice-chancellor,” Ademuyiwa said.