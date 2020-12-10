Kogi APC boss clarifies decision on dissolution of party’s excos

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Chairman of Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello has said the recent dissolution of all organs of the party across the country by National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party is binding on Kogi State, and is being complied with.

Bello in a chat with journalists said the decision to dissolve the organs was taken to reposition the party for better future roles and spread.

He said by the NEC decision, all State, local government and Ward executives in Kogi have dissolved into a caretaker committee pending a Congress scheduled for 2021.

Bello explained that the caretaker Committees would last till June 2021 when the party plans to conduct its Congress, assuring that “there is no cause for worry.”

He said that the decision by the NEC was taken in the best interest of the Party, maintaining that it would not affect the structure and strength of the party in the state.

The Caretaker State Chairman thanked members of the party and urged them to extend maximum cooperation to all the caretaker organs of the party at all levels of the State.