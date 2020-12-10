Panic! Nigerian Army GOC, 6 Division, Dies of Covid-19

Major-General Olubunmi Irefin, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, died of Covid-19 today, 10 December, 2020 in Abuja.

This tragedy struck when the senior Army officer was attending the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja. For this reason, the conference ended abruptly.

Although, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, initially said he cancelled the conference after one officer tested positive, The Sun reported that the man who died was Irefin.

Thus, Buratai ordered that all who were at the function (Principal Staff Officers, GOCs, Commandants of army schools, Commanders of army operations) should undergo 14 -day isolation.

In order not to endanger the lives of guests at his son’s wedding slated for 11 December, Buratai is not expecting those who attended the conference since they will be in isolation, anyway.

Major Irefin, in July took over as the new General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks.

Before then, Major General Irefin was the GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos, and took over from Major General Felix Agugo.