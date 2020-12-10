Siblings, friend arrested for threatening to kidnap employer, son in Ogun

Thursday, December 10, 2020 3:22 pm


Police:

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
Two siblings, Blessing and David Oyeleke and their friend, Kabiru Oniyitan, have been arrested for threatening to kidnap their former boss and his son.
The trio were said to be arrested following a report made at Onipanu divisional headquarters by one Makinde Oluwatoyin, the Managing Director of Precy Company Ota, that he received a phone call from an anonymous caller who threatened to kidnap his son, Makinde Solomon from school and wipe out his entire family if he failed to pay the sum of N2 million to a specific bank account within 3 days.
Oluwatoyin stated further in his report that the caller described his children’s school and the location of his residence which suggest that he has been under their surveillance for some time.
Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu division, Csp Bamidele Job, detailed his detectives to embark on intelligence and technical based investigation.
Their efforts paid off when one of the callers was traced to her hideout and was arrested with the phone which they were using to make the calls.
Her arrest led to the subsequent arrest of her two other accomplices, while the remaining one is still at large.
On interrogation, they confessed to have jointly planned the crime together having worked in the man’s company before and know his financial capacity.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to anti-kidnapping unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.
