Three ‘Yahoo, yahoo boys’ land in police net for rape

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Three suspected Yahoo boys namely,Tunde Sadiq Taiwo 22, Damilola Adesina 20 and Adegoke Amos 21 have landed in police net for raping an 18-yeard-old girl in Ijebu-Ode.

They claimed they thought that the #EndSARS protests have put an end to police operations in the state.

The suspects who confirmed the devilish act were arrested following a report by the victim at Ilese divisional headquarters Ijebu ode that while she was going somewhere around Ita_Ale area of ilese Ijebu area of Ogun state she was attacked by the boys

In a press release made available to news men in Abeokuta, Police Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the victim while reporting to the police claimed that she was accosted by the three young men who rode in a Lexus ES 350 car and blocked her, forcefully dragged her into the car and drove her to Rationwa area where they took turns to rape her at gun point.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ilese division SP Yakubu Bala mobilised his detectives and stormed their hideout where one of the suspects was arrested.

The arrested suspect led the police to the other two and they were subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, they confessed committing the crime.

They claimed to have believed that the police are no longer working, hence they can do anything they like but they were surprised when police came after them.

Ogun commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also warned that those criminals who have that erroneous believe that police have been subdued will meet their Waterloo in no distance time.