Why we established Park Management System in Oyo- Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

…pledges conducive environment for transport sector

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, declared that his commitment to ensuring the development of the transport sector was responsible for the introduction of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

He maintained that the realisation that the sector is the hub of economic engagements in the state meant that there must be an enabling environment for it to thrive.

According to the governor, the transport sector must be rid of rancour and discord, adding that his administration has been working hard to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders in the sector.

The governor also stated that the establishment of the PMS in the state has fostered a good relationship between the government and public drivers in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated these when he was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, to declare open a two-day specialised training workshop for drivers in both public and private sectors in the state, held at the Omolayole Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The training, according to the statement, was organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Establishment and Training, in collaboration with the Centre for Human Resources Development (CHRD), University of Ibadan, with the theme: “Social Responsibility, Team Building and Conflict Management in Oyo State Public Sector.”

According to the governor, the current administration in the state is committed to the wellbeing of the entire citizens and would do everything to restore peace and security, adding that all forms of violence and brigandage will be stamped out in the state.

The governor said: “As a government that is committed to the wellbeing of the entire citizens of the state, I wish to emphasise that issues relating to security cannot be undermined.

“The transport sector, being the hub of economic engagements in the state, deserves an enabling environment devoid of rancour and discord.

“This training could not have come at a better time, as this could be regarded as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, of the state government, which has always embraced peaceful resolution of disputes among the various union members.

“I wish to reaffirm that this government will give priority to all and sundry irrespective of religious and political affiliations. I have been assured that the training programme will provide an avenue for you to air your views and even grievances.

“My commitment to issues pertaining to the transport sector led to the establishment of the state’s Park Management System, PMS, which has greatly improved the hitherto frosty relationship between the government and drivers in the state.

“I restate my commitment to keeping your interest at heart, while formulating policies in the transport sector. This commitment has influenced and continues to inform this administration’s resolve to restore peace and security to all the nooks and crannies of the state by stamping out all forms of violence and brigandage.

“Security of lives and property was a serious challenge in Oyo state. In order to stem this unsavoury tide, this administration resolved to embrace dialogue and this training will equip participants with various ways of conflict resolutions and management.”

Speaking on the essence of the training, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Professor Dahud Sangodoyin, expressed optimism that the training workshop will help the drivers from both the public and private sector to synergise in the interest of peace and development.

He expressed concern on the attitudinal issues of drivers in both private and public sector, saying “there is a need to re-orientate ourselves and it calls for drastic change in our cultural values to engender good governance.

“The ministry’s decision to mount this training programme was as a result of the quest to create more informed minds among the road transport workers in the state, as well as drivers in the state public/civil service on social responsibility, team building and conflict management.

“Through the various topical issues to be discussed, our drivers in the state will be rebranded and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.”

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Babatunde Ekanola, in his goodwill message, thanked the government for providing the necessary environment for the premier university to perform its CSR to the people of the state.

Participants at the workshop include drivers in the employ of the state government, members of the PMS, drivers in private transport companies operating in the state, private drivers among others.