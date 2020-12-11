You can’t threaten the Buhari administration- Presidency

Friday, December 11, 2020 4:53 pm


 

•President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has reacted to what it called the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

This is contained in a press statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media.

The statement has it further: “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

 

 

