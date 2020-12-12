Buhari mourns as Leadership Newspapers’ publisher, Nda-Isaiah, dies at 58

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the sudden death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership Newspaper late Fiday.

The newspaper publisher, aged 58, died four days after after he attended the Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) meeting held in Lagos.

At the meeting which was held in Lagos on Tuesday where Daily Trust publisher, Kabir Yusuf, emerged new president of the association, the deceased was alongside publisher of The Pilot, Prince Dannis Sami and Ray Ekpu, a past president of the association nominated without opposition as ex-officios of the NPAN.

It was gathered that Nda-Isaiah, aged 58, died late Friday night after a brief illness.