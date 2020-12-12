Buhari mourns as Leadership Newspapers’ publisher, Nda-Isaiah, dies at 58

Though trained as a pharmacist, Nda-Isaiah made his mark as a newspaper publisher and a columnist.
He was also a politician and member of All Progressives Congress, APC.
He contested for the presidential ticket of APC alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso among others in 2015.
While expressing shock over the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, President Buhari described him as “a friend and ally.”
The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased.
‘The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.
“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” Buhari said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
