COVID-19: El-Rufai goes into isolation again

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Friday evening that he is again going into isolation after one of his family members and top officials of the State Government tested positive for COVID-19.

El-Rufai, one of Nigeria’s state chief executive who tested positive for COVID-19 announced this in a video message on his social media pages

The Governor said he has been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and top officials of the Kaduna State Government and has decided to go into self-isolation.

El-Rufai added that he hoped to be tested for the virus on Sunday and will give an update when the results are ready.

“This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard COVID-19 protocols. There will be another update when the test results are ready.”

“I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against COVID-19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly,” El-Rufai said.