Dapo Ojora dies

Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:46 pm


Dapo Ojora, one of the sons of Adekunle Ojora, a Captain of industry, brother in law of Bukala Saraki, a former Senate President, is dead.

It happened Friday night.

While many critics said Ojora shot himself dead, family sources waved that off as absolute nonsense, insisting that it was “a case of accidental discharge.”

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, mourned Dapo’s death on Friday via his Twitter handle, @realFFK.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother Dapo Ojora just 9 years after we lost Gbegi his older brother. I knew Dapo for 50 years and we played polo together. He was one of the kindest souls that I ever had the honour of being close to. He was a trailblazer! RIP brother.”

 

 

