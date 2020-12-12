Irregularities characterize Local Government Polls in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The much anticipated Local Government elections scheduled for today held by default in most polling units of Kogi State. Anxious voters in most polling units went home disappointed when election materials and Electoral officials did not show up for the polls.

Officials of the State Independent Electoral Commission carried on selective distribution of materials for the election. While the materials did not get to many of the units all, others were given few and inadequate materials.

Most Units did not smell the materials. For instance, in Ward 07 of MopAmuro Local Government Area with five Poling Units, materials got to two of the units. Voting was concluded in those units around 7am, that was long before 8am that polls were officially designated to commence.

Eligible voters who crowded at the Polling Units expressed shock at the way they were disenfranchised. One of the who said he travelled all the way from Anyigba, said it was irresponsible for government to make him take the risk knowing the election would not hold.

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC said his party would win all the elections. ‘That is politics for you. No government will fold it’s arms for opposition to take over.

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the State has faulted the ongoing council polls across the 21

Local Government Election of the State describing it as a big mockery to the nations nascent democracy.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Bode Ogunmola in a telephone interview described the entire process as a scam.

He said the State Government should have opened up to the entire Kogites that they were not ready to conduct any council election rather than wasting the precious time of electorates who are willing to express their anger through the ballot on the maladministration of the present All Progressive Congress, (APC), in the last five years.