Kogi LG Election: Police assure of adequate security

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has assured of adequate security during Saturday Local Government elections while warning trouble makers to stay way from the polling stations and collation centers.

Ekpeji who gave the warning in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP William Ovye Aya on Friday, also asked parents to warn their wards to desist from any act capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

The statement quoted the commissioner as saying that, “the full wrath of the law will be applied on anybody caught breaching the law regulating the conduct of the election”.

He assured the electorates that in collaboration with other security agencies, the Command has deployed adequate security across every part of the state to ensure adequate security of lives and properties during and after the election.

Ekpeji further stated that the Command priority is to ensure violence free election adding that, ” in order to achieve this, members of the public are urged to fully cooperate with the security agencies to guard against criminal elements hijacking/disrupting the process of election”.