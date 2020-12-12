LG poll: Kogi constitutes election petitions tribunal

Saturday, December 12, 2020 8:04 am


Justice

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In anticipation of complaints and dissatisfaction with the process, the acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusuyi, on Friday constituted election petitions tribunal for the Local Government polls in the State.

The 9-member panel is divided into three.

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission wil conduct elections into the 21 LGA of the State this Saturday, 12th December.

While constituting the Tribunal at the State High Court in Lokoja, Olusuyi implored the 9-man tribunal saddled with the responsibility of handling cases arising from local government election not to betray the trust bestowed on them.

He charged members of the tribunal to operate within the law as stipulated by the local government election law of 2004, stressing that the judiciary of kogi State deemed each of the members fit for the assignment.

“You were carefully, consciously selected to be part of the team saddled with this assignment. We see you proper and fit for this assignment. We found you worthy for this assignment, we look up to you not to betray the confidence reposed on you,” Justice Olusuyi said.

The acting CJ therefore charged the members not to see the assignment as a money making avenue, but a place to prove one’s mettle and credibility, according to the law, and with a fear of God.

“Remember, that you are an ambassador of Kogi State judiciary, not to men, but to God. Do not please man, but please God. Our doors are opened to you to come over. We will provide the necessary assistance in the course of the assignment, for effective and efficient outing

Speaking on behalf of the panel members, Mrs Comfort Toluwashe, chairman of panel 1 assured the Acting Chief Judge that they will not betray the confidence reposed on them and thanked him for finding them worthy of the assignment.

