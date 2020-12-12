Naomi Campbell: A night with the Kutis (Photos)

By Nehru Odeh

Super model, Naomi Campbell, who is currently in Nigeria to support Arise Fashion Week, an event she has backed since 2018, was with the Kutis last night. He hung out with Femi, Yeni, Made and Theo Lawson.

Campbell, who is visiting Africa for the first time since January, said she had missed Africa so much. “I have missed Africa so much, I can tell you,” she has been quoted as saying.

“I’m very happy to come here and to be here for Arise and for these young designers. This is what I care about. I’m thrilled that it worked out,” Campbell said.