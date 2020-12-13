General Irefin’s death: His Kogi kinsmen angry, throw 5 questions for Nigerian Army to answer

The Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council and Ayetoro Gbede Development Association have raised serious questions about the death of their son who just died, Major General Olubunmi Irefin. Their argument was that Irefin, an Okun Yoruba from Ayetoro Gbede in Kogi state, could not have died of Covid-19. Their reasons:

“1. If the incubation period of Covid-19 is 2 weeks after which the victim will start to show symptoms like high fever, severe headache etc, is that the case for late General Olubunmi Irefin?

2. Even if the symptoms mentioned above manifest in the General, does it also kills it victim instantly?

3. At advance age of 80 years, the former Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, late Abba Kyari, battled Covid -19 for weeks before he died, common logic should tell us that General Irefin at younger age, even if it is true that he contacted Covid -19 should be able to battle it for longer period of time.

4. Except there is Covid -20 which we doubt, Covid -19 does not kill it victims for 3 days.

5. Why the sudden haste in the burial of the General by the military authority?”

Below is their full statement:

AYETORO GBEDE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION/ AYETORO- GBEDE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL PRESS RELEASE ON THE DEATH OF GENERAL OLUBUNMI IREFIN.

On behalf of Olu of Ayetoro Gbede, Oba D.S Ehindero, Ayetoro Development Association and Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council wishes to express their deep sorrow over the sudden death of General Olubunmi Irefin which occurred on the 10th December, 2020.

According to Shakespeare, ” Death, is a necessary end, will come when it will come “. The sequence of events before the death of General Irefin and the main cause of his sudden death as propounded by the military authority, which they claimed is Covid-19 made the highest decision organs of Ayetoro Gbede community namely, Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council and Ayetoro Gbede Development Association to interrogate the main cause of his death as propounded by the military authority.

We should not forget that General Olubunmi Irefin was in Ayetoro Gbede two weeks ago for the burial ceremony of his late mother. During the brief period of his stay at home, he was full of life, and, observers of the general will agree that every movement of his, was with military precision. Suddenly, a signal came to him from Abuja to attend Chief of Army Staff Conference which started last Monday (7th December, 2020). We did not hear of his sickness until the sad news came to us yesterday, 10th December, 2020 that the General died of Covid -19; and the sudden rush for his burial tomorrow 12th December, 2020.

The mouth piece of Ayetoro Gbede community namely, Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council and Ayetoro Gbede Development Association were not happy with the military establishment over the reason it claimed was responsible for the death if General Olubunmi Irefin for the following reasons:

1. If the incubation period of Covid-19 is 2 weeks after which the victim will start to show symptoms like high fever, severe headache etc, is that the case for late General Olubunmi Irefin?

2. Even if the symptoms mentioned above manifest in the General, does it also kills it victim instantly?

3. At advance age of 80 years, the former Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, late Abba Kyari, battled Covid -19 for weeks before he died, common logic should tell us that General Irefin at younger age, even if it is true that he contacted Covid -19 should be able to battle it for longer period of time.

4. Except there is Covid -20 which we doubt, Covid -19 does not kill it victims for 3 days.

5. Why the sudden haste in the burial of the General by the military authority?

Not until convincing answers are provided by the military authority for the above questions, Ayetoro Gbede community will not be happy with the military establishment over the reason they claimed was responsible for the death of our son, General Olu Irefin.

AMINU A.A for AGDA/ Ayetoro Gbede Traditional Council.