Ministry congratulates Joshua

Sunday, December 13, 2020 6:43 pm


Victorious Joshua being declared winner of the heavyweight bout

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has congratulated Nigerian- born British Heavyweight World champion, Anthony Joshua on his victory over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night in London.
According to a statement from the Ministry,” We team up with other Nigerians to salute Anthony Joshua on his victory over Pulev. The courage, tenacity and die hard spirit you displayed against Puyev is an attestation of your hardwork, commitment and discipline which have kept you at the top. Once again, you not only made us proud, but proved to the world that you are the best in the Heavyweight class.We urge you not to relent in sustaining your pole position in world boxing. Keep soaring, we are indeed very proud of you. We encourage you to maintain the tempo so that you can remain at the top.”
Joshua knocked out Pulev in the ninth round to retain his WBO, WBA and IBF titles as the undisputed world champion.

