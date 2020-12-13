Woman detained at SCID of Rivers State Police Command for stabbing husband to death

*Late husband accused Wife of having an affair with a man on the same Street.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Ihuoma Amadi, the woman who allegedly stabbed her husband, Kinikanwo Amadi, multiple times with broken bottle until he bled to death in Port Harcourt has been arrested and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department,SCID, of the Rivers State Police Command.

Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni,who confirmed this while speaking on the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered an immediate investigation on the matter.

The 47 year old late Kinikanwo Amadi, a former Supervisory Councillor at Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State, was said to have died after he had a fight with his wife, who he accused of infidelity.

Our Correspondent learnt that the late Kinikanwo Amadi and the wife,Ihuoma, had been having constant marital issues which resulted in domestic violence, bordering on the allegation that the wife had been having an affair with a man living along their street.

This allegation she always denied.

On Thursday December,2020, trouble came to a head and there was a fight with broken bottle, which she allegedly used in stabbing her husband multiple times. He was said to have died around 1 am at their Nkporlu-Rumuigbo resident.

The younger to the late Amadi, said his late brother with five children was killed by his wife according to the information, the fifteen -year old daughter told them when they rushed to his house around 1 am early in the morning when the news of his death came to them.

Victor said the daughter told her parents were fighting due to the accusation the father levied against her mother.

The younger brother to the deceased said the brother was stabbed in different places and was kept to bleed to death.

The Police arrested her for further investigation to unravel what led to his death.

He stated that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital(UPTH).