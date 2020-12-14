Bomb explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan

A roadside bomb explosion has killed four civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, officials said on Monday.

According to Shams-ul-Haq Safi, the administrative chief of the district, the four, including the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling, were males.

“A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver,” Safi, quoted by Sputnik, said.

Authorities said all the victims were male travellers.

Further details of the incident were being awaited, they said.