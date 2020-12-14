Bomb explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan

Bomb explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan

Monday, December 14, 2020 8:22 am


File Photo: A bomb explosion scene in Somalia

A roadside bomb explosion has killed four civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, officials said on Monday.

According to Shams-ul-Haq Safi, the administrative chief of the district, the four, including the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling, were males.

“A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver,” Safi, quoted by Sputnik, said.

Authorities said all the victims were male travellers.

Further details of the incident were being awaited, they said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria discharges 240 patients, reports 418 new cases
    2 hours ago

    I’m not scheduled to get COVID-19 vaccine – Trump
    2 hours ago

    26 army officers test positive for COVID-19 – Official
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: More than 500 pregnancy cases in schools in northeast Benin
    2 hours ago

    LG Polls: Kogi SDP declares one month of mourning
    2 hours ago

    How I escaped assassination attempt in Kogi – PDP chieftain
    2 hours ago

    State of the nation
    9 hours ago

    COVID-19: SGF, wife go into isolation as household members test positive