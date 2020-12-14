COVID-19: Nigeria discharges 240 patients, reports 418 new cases

Monday, December 14, 2020 8:13 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) SAYS 240 COVID-19 patients have recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours while the country also recorded 418 new cases of the virus in the same period.

The NCDC made this known on its verified website on Sunday.

“Our discharges today include 74 community recoveries in Kaduna State, 49 in Lagos State, 29 in Abia State and 20 in Plateau State, managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

It said the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal  Capital Territory(FCT).

The health agency said that Lagos State topped  the chart with 113 new infections followed by FCT, Abia and Kaduna with 86, 47 and 39 cases respectively.

Others were Rivers-27, Katsina-22, Benue-14, Oyo-13, Kano-12, Enugu-8, Edo-7, Imo-7, Bauchi-6, Ebonyi-6, Ogun-6, Ondo-4 and Nasarawa-1.

The health agency, which said three additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, added that the new  infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 73,175.

The agency also said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country had conducted about 845,458 tests since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced.

The NCDC further said that till date, 66,090 cases had been discharged while 1,197 deaths had been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

It advised Nigerians to ensure they wash their  hands with soap in running water while also observing all other safety protocols.

