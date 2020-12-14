COVID-19: SGF, wife go into isolation as household members test positive

Monday, December 14, 2020 12:17 am


Boss Mustapha

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Sunday he had gone into isolation after some members of his household tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The message, which he personally signed, however indicated that Mustapha and his wife had tested negative.
“My wife and I have tested negative to the virus but we shall remain in self isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.
“I will like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening.
“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.
“I want to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real.
“As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, Nigeria is recording an increase in cases across several states.
“My advice to the general public is to stay safe and protect themselves; everyone must adhere to all public health and safety measures.
“We must observe all the protocols so that the nation will not lose the gains already recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
