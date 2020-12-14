LG Polls: Kogi SDP declares one month of mourning

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party has declared a month of mourning as it rejected outcome of the just concluded local government election in the State.

The State Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Mouktah Atimah, made this known while speaking in Lokoja, the State capital. He described the election as “a setback for democracy.”

The SDP Chairman pointed out that in spite of assurances from the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC that the poll will be credible, he lamented that the election turned out as an aberration to democracy.

The party called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that a wholistic reforms on the conduct of election is carried out before he leaves office, if he wants the survival of democracy.

Atimah called on the members of the party to observe a month of mourning as a way of registering their displeasure on the conduct of the concluded Kogi State Council election.

It would be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress was declared winner of all 260 positions contested for in Saturday’s controversial polls.