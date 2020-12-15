CJN Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and jetted out to Dubai, the United Arab Emirate for treatment.

A judge of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tanko was absent at the swearing in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday, thus raising eyebrows

Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, administered the oath to the new SANs.