Enter Seriake Dickson, the Ofurumapepe, into the Red Chamber

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 4:00 pm


Senator Seriake Dickson, right, and others taking their oaths of office

R-L: Hon Francis Agbo, Senator Seriake Dickson and others

Senate President, Lawan, left, and Senator Dickson

 

By Francis Ottah Agbo

Now the Ijaw Nation has an authentic voice to expand the frontiers of the debate for a better Nigeria where Justice, peace and equity flow like the ever flowing stream. Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is that profound Ijaw Voice! 

Congratulations once more the philosopher King! With your inauguration today, you have made history, not just as the first Bayelsa Governor  to govern for 8 years but as the first Governor to be overhelmingly  elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

On behalf of my family and  the long suffering people of Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I also felicitate with my friend and former Bayelsa State PDP Chairman, Hon. Moses Cloapas on his swearing in as the Senator representing Bayelsa Central.

-Francis Agbo is a member, House of  Representatives 

 

 

