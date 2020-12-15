Enter Seriake Dickson, the Ofurumapepe, into the Red Chamber

By Francis Ottah Agbo

Now the Ijaw Nation has an authentic voice to expand the frontiers of the debate for a better Nigeria where Justice, peace and equity flow like the ever flowing stream. Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is that profound Ijaw Voice!

Congratulations once more the philosopher King! With your inauguration today, you have made history, not just as the first Bayelsa Governor to govern for 8 years but as the first Governor to be overhelmingly elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

On behalf of my family and the long suffering people of Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I also felicitate with my friend and former Bayelsa State PDP Chairman, Hon. Moses Cloapas on his swearing in as the Senator representing Bayelsa Central.

-Francis Agbo is a member, House of Representatives