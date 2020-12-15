Nigeria-UK post Brexit relations: Osinbajo discusses with Johnson’s trade envoy

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 1:42 pm



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN receives in audience UK Trade Envoy led by Helen Grant, a member of the UK parliamentary. 14 December, 2020. Photos; Tolani Alli

Discussions around improving relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) across different sectors especially in the post Brexit era is not only exciting but will make a difference for both countries, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this Monday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a UK delegation led by the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms Helen Grant. The envoy is in the country to discuss Brexit among other issues.

According to the Vice President “I am really excited about the prospect of what the next few months and years hold for our two countries. I also share your optimism that this is probably the best opportunity for us to do a lot. And to do so in a manner that will make a great difference for our two countries.”

Prof. Osinbajo also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic era offers opportunity for Nigeria and the UK to adopt innovative ways of addressing challenges facing both countries, noting that education, capacity building in the judiciary sector, among others are important areas of interest to Nigeria.

On her part, Ms Grant said her visit to Nigeria is a deliberate effort by the UK government to deepen conversations with friendly countries across different sectors, ahead of Brexit.

She said aside trade, both countries can work harder to strengthen ties in agriculture, health, technology, judiciary and other sectors, expressing her country’s interest in ensuring that Nigeria records improvements in the aforementioned areas.

Stating the excitement that came with her appointment, Ms Grant, born to a Nigerian father, described her new assignment as Trade Envoy as a dream job and promised to support the deepening of trade relations between both countries by connecting more British investors to do business in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and officials from the UK High Commission were present at the meeting.
