Constitutional Court to declare final results of presidential election in Burkina Faso

The Constitutional Court in Burkina Faso on Tuesday said it will announce the final results of the 22 November presidential election on 18 December.

According to the provisional results, released by the national independent electoral commission (CENI), incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré won with 57.87 per cent of the total votes cast.

The proclamation of the results of the parliamentary elections is due for 20 December 2020, according to the Constitutional court. (PANA/NAN)