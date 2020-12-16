Constitutional Court to declare final results of presidential election in Burkina Faso

Constitutional Court to declare final results of presidential election in Burkina Faso

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 9:41 am


Roch Marc Christian Kabore campaigning

The Constitutional Court in Burkina Faso on Tuesday said it will announce the final results of the 22 November presidential election on 18 December.

According to the provisional results, released by the national independent electoral commission (CENI), incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré won with 57.87 per cent of the total votes cast.

The proclamation of the results of the parliamentary elections is due for 20 December 2020, according to the Constitutional court. (PANA/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Tackling COVID-19: WHO says US$28bn ACT project is ‘the best deal in town’
    43 mins ago

    ExxonMobil official confirms worker’s death at Qua Iboe facility
    49 mins ago

    U.S. reports more than 1.6m child cases of COVID-19
    57 mins ago

    Police search for parents of boy rescued from traffickers in Abia
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: FCT, I8 States register 758 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours
    1 hour ago

    NDDC: Ex-militants ask IYC, others to stop attacks on Interim Sole Administrator
    16 hours ago

    Real Reason it took Putin six weeks to congratulate Biden
    18 hours ago

    Enter Seriake Dickson, the Ofurumapepe, into the Red Chamber