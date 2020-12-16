As announced by Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance at the end of the week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, the borders are Seme in the southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in the northwest, and Mfun in the south-south.

The Minister added that President has also directed other land borders to be opened by December 31, 2020.

Recall that the Presidenti had on December 8, 2020 said Nigeria’s borders will soon be reopened.

According to the President, nation’s land borders were closed as part of measures by the government to control the smuggling of weapons and drugs into the country.

Buhari who spoke a security meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja said: “Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible.”