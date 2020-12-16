National Sports Festival to hold February 2021 – Minister

National Sports Festival to hold February 2021 – Minister

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 10:55 pm


Dare: Minister of Sports and Youth Development

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The much anticipated National Sports Festival, tagged ‘EDO 2020’ has again been rescheduled to hold from 14-28 February, 2021.
The Minister of Sports, Youth and Development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Wednesday, after an extra-ordinary Council on Sports virtual meeting.
Recall that the National Sports Festival, was originally slated to hold March this year, but had to be postponed till December, following the outbreak of the Covid-19
All sporting activities were also suspended nationwide, to guard against the spread of the novel coronavius.
Justifying the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of 3rd-18th December 2020; the Dare cautioned members of Council against the need for better precautionary measures against Covid-19.
He urged them to bear in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period, as agreed between the Ministry, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the host state.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    AfCFTA and ACBF’s 7th Africa Think Tank Summit
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki’s loyalists in APC formally decamp to PDP
    3 hours ago

    How Ilorin Alfa impersonated Adesina, GMD NNPC, built houses in Ilorin- Witness
    3 hours ago

    The secret to our stable marriage – Nollywood actress, Gloria Young
    6 hours ago

    Just in: Nigerian Govt reopens land borders
    8 hours ago

    Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye dumps SDP for APC
    9 hours ago

    National council on nutrition approves 5-year plan on nutrition
    9 hours ago

    That Zombie Order on NIN-SIM integration