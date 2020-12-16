National Sports Festival to hold February 2021 – Minister

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The much anticipated National Sports Festival, tagged ‘EDO 2020’ has again been rescheduled to hold from 14-28 February, 2021.

The Minister of Sports, Youth and Development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Wednesday, after an extra-ordinary Council on Sports virtual meeting.

Recall that the National Sports Festival, was originally slated to hold March this year, but had to be postponed till December, following the outbreak of the Covid-19

All sporting activities were also suspended nationwide, to guard against the spread of the novel coronavius.

Justifying the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of 3rd-18th December 2020; the Dare cautioned members of Council against the need for better precautionary measures against Covid-19.

He urged them to bear in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period, as agreed between the Ministry, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the host state.