NDDC: Ex-militants ask IYC, others to stop attacks on Interim Sole Administrator

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A group of ex-agitators under the aegis of Niger Delta Peace Advocacy group and Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) have called on the leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and other groups to stop attacking the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Okon Akwa.

The Peace Advocacy Group in a statement made available to our correspondent in Port Harcourt and endorsed by its President Comrade Clifford Wilson, said the new administrator should be given a chance to prove his capacity manage the affairs of the Commission.

Recall that the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYFW) and other groups have kicked against the appointment of appointment of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

But Wilson, who is also the President of Leadership, Peace, and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) called on the youth groups kicking against the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop because the new administrator, Mr. Okon Akwa has listening ear and capacity to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the region as well as clear the rot in the agency before a substantive board is appointed.

Comrade Clifford Wilson asked the youths not to allow anti-Niger Delta elements to sponsor criticisms against the decision of President Buhari.

“Let us collectively work together as Niger Delta people, not as an Ijaw or Ibibio nation. The media attack won’t take us anywhere rather it would worsen our agitation and make a laughing stock.”

On the alleged claims that N3. 5billion was spent to secure the appointment of Okon Akwa as Interim Administrator of the NDDC, the LPCDI dismissed the claim as” treacherous” and “wicked” a bogus claim that is in itself unimaginable.

Thegroup wondered whether it was possible to bribe President Buhari, who by NDDC Act is the Sole powers to hire and fire any appointments into the Agency.

According to the group, Mr. Okon-Akwa is a proven character with a pedigree that speaks for him while working with the former Managing Director, Dan Abia who facilitated the training and empowerment hundreds of youth to South-Africa through which they are earning a living from today. ”

”Lets us collectively work together as a Niger Delta people, not as an Ijaw or Ibibo nation. More so, we have esteem regard for IYC and other groups in the region but a divided house cannot stand, so we must embrace one another in order to forge ahead in our quest for the development and growth of our the region.

“As a group, we are advising that people should come forward with better ideas to move the Commission forward with constructive criticisms and not destructive ones and by so doing we will achieve our aims and objectives as a region.”

The LPCDI, which was made up of Phase one ex-militant leaders, again expressed their appreciation to President Mohammed Buhari over Mr. Okon-Akwa’s appointment and pledge total support for his administration.

“We want to thank Mr. President Mohammed Buhari over this appointment and call for necessary resources to the Commission at charging his core duties while pledging total support.”