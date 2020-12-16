Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye dumps SDP for APC

Membership of the majority All Progressives Congress, APC in the House of Representatives swells again on Wednesday with another defection into the party.

The latest lawmaker to jump ship was Tajudeen Adefisoye, the representative of Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency who defected from his party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), to the APC.

His defection meant the SDP is no longer represented in the green chamber as he was the only lawmaker elected on the platform of the party.

Adefisoye, who is the deputy chairperson, House Committee on the Army, in his letter of defection read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, on the floor of the house on Wednesday said he is abandoning SDP because of the crisis and leadership crisis afflicting the party.

“I write to inform the Honourable Speaker of my resignation as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” the letter read.

“My decision to quit the SDP was informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party.

“The protracted leadership crisis has manifested in the plethora of ongoing court cases as well as the multiple factions of the party that have surfaced at the national level and Ondo state chapter of SDP.

“In view of the above, I hereby notify the House of my decision to officially become a full-fledged member of the All Progressive Congress (APC),” the lawmaker said.