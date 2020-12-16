Sultan is set to honour former Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris

Sultan is set to honour former Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 12:21 pm


Alh. Ibrahim Idris

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Businessman and former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has been pencilled down for turbaning as the Jakadan SOKOTO(Ambassador), by the Sultanate Council.

According a statement released by the council on the program, the event is scheduled to take place at the Sultan’s palace in Sokoto on Saturday, 19th December 2020.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III will turban the former Governor in a colourful ceremony.

Reception will follow immediately at Grand Ibro Hotel premises in Sokoto the same day.

The astute industrialist who hails from Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, is being honoured by the sultanate as one who sees Sokoto as home. Idris spent a good part of his business career in Sokoto.

After cutting his teeth in business in Minna, Niger State Idris relocated to Sokoto in the mid 70s where he established a chain of businesses in hospitality, furniture making, super market and construction.

The elderstateman is a traditional tittle holder in many communities notably Igala kingdom, Lokoja, Nupe, Owo and Anambra.

