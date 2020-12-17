COVID-19: Gov. Lalong tests positive

Thursday, December 17, 2020 7:44 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has tested positive for  Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to  the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.
According to Macham, the development followed COVID-19  test conducted on the governor  and members of his family.
He said that the governor had gone into isolation, adding that members of his family all tested negative.
“The results indicated that the governor’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.
“Consequently, the governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.
“As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.
“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by his deputy,” Macham said.
He said that  the governor urged citizens of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols, adding that the pandemic is still prevalent.
Macham said that the governor advised citizens to apply all precautionary measures especially during the festive period, by avoiding large gatherings and ensure the use of facemasks.
He said Lalong also encouraged  residents to ensure regular washing of hands with soap under running water and maintain personal hygiene.
