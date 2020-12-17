Covid-19: Nigeria records 930 infections

At 930 infections on Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded its hiughest ever daily infection of the Coronavirus disease pandemic. The figure is as released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The centre recommends strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and mandates mask wearing for everyone from six years of age and above.

Highlights

On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 75062 cases have been confirmed, 66775 cases have been discharged and 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities

https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/

Our discharges today include 106 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.