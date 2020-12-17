Just in: All kidnapped Kankara schoolboys regain freedom

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

All the students abducted by gunmen from Government Secondary School, Kankara , Katsina State have now been freed by their abductors.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State announced the release of the students who were kidnapped last Friday, 11 December on Thursday evening.

The students were released few hours after Boko Haram released purportedly showing the kidnapped school boys in captivity.

But it was learnt that the armed gunmen finally released the students who are now in Shafe, a border town between Zamfara and Katsina States on Thursday.

It was learnt that they will spend the night in the town from where they will be escorted to Katsina on Friday.

Masari said 344 students were released, one more than the 333 he said were abducted initially.