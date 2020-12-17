Kankara: Sultan suspends turbaning of former Kogi Governor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar has suspended till further notice the turbaning of Former Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris as Jakadan Sokoto, billed for Saturday December 19.

In a statement released by the Sultanate and conveyed to the former Governor, he explained that the postponement is in sympathy with the abducted school children of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

Accordingly, the Sultan regrets the inconveniences caused to the invited guests and dignataries for the occassion.

In the same vein, the new JAKADAN Sokoto designate, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has sent a message to well wishers to take the postponement of the traditional turbaning in good fate, praying for peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.