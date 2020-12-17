Ogun Governor rejoices with President Buhari @78

Ogun Governor rejoices with President Buhari @78

Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:00 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari who clocks 78 years on Thursday,

A statement by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Kunle Somorin, said the Governor shares in the joy of the president on his birthday and wishes him well in the arduous task of nation-building.

“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.

“I have no doubt that as you celebrate your birthday, you will be more concerned about the myriad of challenges facing the nation and how to resolve them to the advantage of our people”, he said.

“We in Ogun State share in both the joy and challenges and pray that this birthday will bring you the good fortune to address the security, economic and  political challenges facing our country. Happy Birthday Mr President and many happy returns.” The statement added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    V.P Osinbajo Keeps His Promise to Mayflower School
    O 55 mins ago

    Benue Govt bans Christmas, New Year picnic activities
    1 hour ago

    Buhari at 78: What he told TheNEWS in 1993 about his overthrow by IBB, IMF, corruption, others
    2 hours ago

    Stop dragging Igala nation into disrepute, ICDA warns
    3 hours ago

    It’s wrong to say Nigerian unity is not negotiable- Falana
    4 hours ago

    Banks are Pivotal To Success of AfCFTA – Ecobank MD
    4 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 suspected cultist
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19: Nigeria records 930 infections