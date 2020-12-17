Ogun Governor rejoices with President Buhari at 78

Ogun Governor rejoices with President Buhari at 78

Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:00 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari who clocks 78 years on Thursday,

A statement by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Kunle Somorin, said the Governor shares in the joy of the president on his birthday and wishes him well in the arduous task of nation-building.

“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.

“I have no doubt that as you celebrate your birthday, you will be more concerned about the myriad of challenges facing the nation and how to resolve them to the advantage of our people”, he said.

“We in Ogun State share in both the joy and challenges and pray that this birthday will bring you the good fortune to address the security, economic and  political challenges facing our country. Happy Birthday Mr President and many happy returns.” The statement added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria now in second wave,  PTF says
    1 hour ago

    Orelope-Adefulire dedicates honorary doctorate degree to Nigerian youths, women
    1 hour ago

    Just in: All kidnapped Kankara schoolboys regain freedom
    2 hours ago

    Why Boko Haram released video of abducted Kankara students
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Lalong tests positive
    7 hours ago

    V.P. Osinbajo Keeps His Promise to Mayflower School
    O 8 hours ago

    Benue Govt bans Christmas, New Year picnic activities
    8 hours ago

    Buhari at 78: What he told TheNEWS in 1993 about his overthrow by IBB, IMF, corruption, others