Police arrest 5 suspected cultist

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Monday 14th of December 2020 arrested five suspected members of a dreaded cult group with a dead body of a young man suspected to be a cultist too.

The suspects; Babatunde Shittu, 25, Ayobami Morenikeji 15, Fidelis John 23, Abdullah Adegbenro 17 and Oyeyemi Bakare 20 were arrested following a distress call received at Sango area Command headquarters that a group of boys were seen with a male corpse in a tricycle heading towards Oota with all of them holding dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and sticks.

Upon the distress call, the area Commander Sango Ota, ACP Monday Agbonnika, quickly mobilised a patrol team to the area where the hoodlums were met on rampage destroying people’s property and stealing from innocent members of the public along Ilo awela road.

The police team engaged and subdued them, and five of them were subsequently arrested.

On interogation, they informed the police that they went to a party at Mushin in Lagos and while coming back, a fight ensued amongst them and in the process, one of them was overrun by a fast moving vehicle. He died on the spot.

They stated further that they were taking the corpse to the families of their attackers namely; Omo Ekun, Lampad and Anko purposely for revenge mission.

The hoodlums before the arrival of the police had damaged one Highlander SUV with registration number KJA 275GD belonging to one Emmanuel Adekoya. They snatched also an infinit phone from one Falola Olusola and a cash sum of N50,000 from Emmanuel Agbaje.

The corpse has been recovered from them and deposited at ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

He also appealed to parents to warn their children from partaking in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such act will be met with strict resistance.