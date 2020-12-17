Stop dragging Igala nation into disrepute, ICDA warns



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Concerned about the level of disharmony among it’s members, the Igala Cultural Development Association, ICDA has issued a strong warning against dragging the Igala nation into disrepute and ridicule

The Interim management Committee of the Apex socio-cultural body cautioned the Igala nation, particularly those enlisted for membership of its board of Trustees to tread carefully and disregard all activities of the erstwhile ICDA President, Sadiq Abubakar Amodu, whose executive committee was dusbanded by the Board of Trustees some months ago.

The appeal was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja and signed by the interim committee chairman and his secretary, Chief Oyibo Samuel and Bar William Ameh respectively.

The committee noted that the activities of Sadiq Amodu led defunct ICDA executive created internal wranglings, which drew the attention of the Late Royal monarch of Igala Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Micheal Idakwo Ameh11 who joined his ancestors recently .

The statement indicated that some of the enlisted Board members by defunct Sadiq led ICDA are being held in high esteem as valuable tools for the Igala kingdom.

The committee therefore emphasised that those concerned should not allow themselves to be dragged in the mud by the controversy being created by the disbanded ICDA executive committee .

However, they cautioned that those concerned and members of the public should remember that the board of Trustees of ICDA is a registered body; and “it’s in the best interest of the Igala nation to do things right and avoid anything that would bring it to public ridicule and disrepute”

Meanwhile, the interim committee has indicated that the body is on course with the assignment given to it, adding that at the appropriate time ,it will submit its report for an enduring ICDA that will lift the Igala nation to greater heights.