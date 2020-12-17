V.P Osinbajo Keeps His Promise to Mayflower School

By Babafemi Ojudu

About two years ago I traveled in a copter with the Vice President , Prof Yemi Osinbajo. We landed on the field of Mayflower School , Ikenne, Ogun State.

As we disembarked and went through the famous school, built by late educationist, Dr Tai Solarin, Osinbajo lamented the delapidation of the structures. He was touched having grown up to know the sacrifice made by Solarin to train generations of Nigerians in the school.

“Distinguished, this is very bad, “ he said. “ The labor of this noble Nigerian should not go in ruins”, he added with a promise to do something about it.

He kept his promise. The entire school is going through a process of rehabilitation today. This he facilitated.

MOSA President, Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi on Wednesday disclosed that work has begun on the classroom.

In a series of tweets on the alumni Twitter account, Dr Akinlesi disclosed that 24 of the classrooms will be built for the Senior Secondary School and 12 for the Junior Secondary School.

“The President of Mayflower School Old Students Association (MOSA), Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi yesterday was at the construction site of the 24 classrooms to be built for the Senior School of Mayflower School, Ikenne by the Federal Government,” a tweet said.

“He was taken round the site by the senior engineer on site with whom he had very technical discussions on the construction and on erosion control.

“Another 12 classrooms are to be put up at the Junior School section. The space for the construction is still being worked out.

“The construction of these buildings is being facilitated by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The school was founded in Ikenne, Ogun State on January 27, 1956 by Dr. Tai Solarin, a Nigerian educator, humanist and civil rights pioneer.

Mayflower preaches a very strong educational philosophy grounded in self-reliance, self-sacrifice, public service and physical toughness.

